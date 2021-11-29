Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS opened at $389.39 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.36 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.