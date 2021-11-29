Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $562,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $90.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

