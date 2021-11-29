Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.