Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.