Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

