Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.05 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.