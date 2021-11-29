Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.