Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 32 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,081.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $953.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.