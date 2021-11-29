Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 84,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.37 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

