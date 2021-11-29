Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 731 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.39 and a 200 day moving average of $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

