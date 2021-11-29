Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 807 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.35 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

