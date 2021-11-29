Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Down 0%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.55 and last traded at C$31.79. 355,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 506,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.62.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

