BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $34.34 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.