Binemon Market Capitalization Achieves $20.20 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

