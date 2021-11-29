Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 789.0% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bionomics stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops therapeutics for cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. The company operates through following segments: Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services. The Drug discovery and development segment engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile.

