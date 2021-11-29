Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $778,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

