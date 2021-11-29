Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

