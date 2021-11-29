Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,716.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.