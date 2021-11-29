Birinyi Associates Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

