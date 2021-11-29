Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $167,692.71 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.60 or 0.98944131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.42 or 0.00619143 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

