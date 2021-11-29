Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.36 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.91 or 0.00097834 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $979.15 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00426887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00197111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

