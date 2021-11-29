Bitnation (XPAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,452.07

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a market cap of $91,452.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitnation is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

