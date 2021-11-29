BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $478.12 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008883 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006297 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.