Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives $11.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BLKLF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

