Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells $20,363.51 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,059 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $20,363.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

