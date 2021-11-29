BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

