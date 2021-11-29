Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

