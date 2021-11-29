Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 16,944.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Redfin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

