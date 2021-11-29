Bogart Wealth LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.10.

