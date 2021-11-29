Bogart Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

