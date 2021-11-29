Bogart Wealth LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

