Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General stock opened at $224.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

