BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Hits $839,622.89

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BonFi has a market cap of $839,622.89 and approximately $342,011.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

