Boosted Finance Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00008934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $311,539.56 and approximately $86,318.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

