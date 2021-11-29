Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 95,205 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $13.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

