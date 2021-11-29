Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

