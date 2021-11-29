Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.46. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,201,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.