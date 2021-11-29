BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.86 on Monday. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

