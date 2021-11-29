Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) vs. Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Head to Head Contrast

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Afya and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23% Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Afya and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 5.74 $56.66 million $0.47 30.58 Boxlight $54.89 million 1.85 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -5.65

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Afya and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 2 0 2.67 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.47%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.34%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

