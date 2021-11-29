Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $175.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

