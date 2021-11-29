Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $485.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

