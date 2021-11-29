Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,925,366 shares of company stock valued at $120,381,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

