Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,567. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.