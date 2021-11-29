Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.92. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,318. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $257.86 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

