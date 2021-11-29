Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.45. 273,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. The company has a market cap of $938.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

