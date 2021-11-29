Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,913. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

