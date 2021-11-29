Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.42. 45,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

