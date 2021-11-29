Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.29. 609,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,855,998. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

