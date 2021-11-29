Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BRF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRF by 49.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 242,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.68 on Monday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.