Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BBI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
