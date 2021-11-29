Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BBI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

